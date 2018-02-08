Sussex's Love Supreme Music Festival announces heavyweight line-up for 2018

Earth Wind & Fire, Tom Misch, Elvis Costello, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Steve Winwood, Mavis Staples, Tony Allen, Mr Jukes, Curtis Harding and many more for the finest jazz festival in Sussex

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival, the UK’s only major greenfield jazz festival, today announces a host of acts confirmed to perform at this summer’s event, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from June 29th – July 1st 2018.

Having enjoyed a record breaking year in 2017, with capacity crowds of 40,000 in attendance over the weekend, the festival will once again feature an expansive, far-reaching bill that presents an array of stars from across the jazz and soul spectrum. Amongst the names joining the previously announced Sunday headliners Earth Wind & Fire are iconic UK songwriter Elvis Costello, former Spencer Davis Group, Traffic and Blind Faith frontman Steve Winwood, one of music’s definitive funk bands George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, trailblazing singer and producer Tom Misch, gospel legend Mavis Staples, afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, and heavyweight acoustic jazz outfit Dave Holland/Zakir Hussain/Chris Potter Trio.

Also confirmed to perform this year are Atlanta-based rising soul star Curtis Harding, Malian desert-blues four-piece Songhoy Blues, innovative US trumpeter Keyon Harrold, who was called upon to conjure up the sound of Miles Davis for the Grammy-winning Miles Ahead soundtrack, soul great PP Arnold, who made a remarkable, acclaimed return to the spotlight in 2017 after a 50-year hiatus, LA-based neo-soul outfit Moonchild, Mr Jukes (AKA Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman), the Mercury-nominated Portico Quartet, and spiritual soul man Dwight Trible, who revisits his collaboration with the Gondwana Orchestra.

Hailed by The Guardian as “the British jazz world’s Glastonbury”, Love Supreme will once again reflect the ever-growing popularity of the contemporary UK jazz scene by presenting a varied selection of homegrown acts including Moses Boyd Exodus, Ezra Collective, Zara McFarlane, Nubya Garcia, Yazz Ahmed and Alfa Mist amongst others.

Another wave of acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festival Director Ciro Romano: “Jazz is in a special place at the moment and our aim with Love Supreme is to mirror its ability to push boundaries, defy trends and attract new audiences. We’re incredibly proud of this year’s line-up and feel confident that we’re reflecting the breadth of the current jazz scene and the influence it’s having across the music world.”

The festival will again host the Verve Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of talks, panel discussions, film screenings and exclusive performances. This year also sees a wealth of activities aimed at children including a dedicated area featuring a huge bouncy castle, swing dance lessons, a vintage funfair and early morning family yoga and swing classes, as well as the return of The Lazy Bird Kitchen, a long-table-style banqueting restaurant, which will work closely with local artisan producers to offer festival goers a high quality dining option.

With its unique setting in the South Downs, a forward-thinking programme and friendly, relaxed atmosphere, The Love Supreme Jazz Festival is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top music festivals and returns this summer for what will be its 6th edition.

The full line-up to date is as follows: Earth Wind & Fire, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Steve Winwood, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Tom Misch, Mavis Staples, Mr Jukes, Dave Holland Zakir Hussain Chris Potter Trio, Portico Quartet, Tony Allen, Songhoy Blues, James Taylor Quartet, Curtis Harding, Moses Boyd Exodus, Moonchild, Keyon Harrold, Ezra Collective, Zara McFarlane, PP Arnold, Nubya Garcia, Yazz Ahmed, Alfa Mist, Dwight Trible & Gondwana Orchestra, Barney Artist, Rohey, Samuel Eagles Spirit, Leo Richardson Quartet, and Tal Gamlieli Trio.

Mavis Staples

Day tickets start at £54 and weekend tickets start at £125. Details of all ticket prices can be found at https://lovesupremefestival.com

Earth Wind & Fire

Elvis Costello

Steve Winwood

Ezra Collective

James Taylor Quartet