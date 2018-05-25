Swinging sounds at the 1066 Jazz Club

Old Hat Jazz Band return to the 1066 Jazz Club at the Azur on June 7 to present the quintessentially hot and swinging sounds

of the ‘20s and ‘30s.

It will feature favourite tunes of the era together with their own compositions, all performed with originality by some of the finest musical talent London has to offer. They are led by Elizabeth Exell on drums, and include Mike Soper on trumpet, Will Scott and Ewan Bleach on reeds and Louis Thomas on double bass. The band enjoys playing for dancers and listening music lovers wherever they are invited, and their visit is eagerly anticipated. Tickets £10 and £5(student concession), doors open 7.15 pm for 7.45 pm .

www.1066jazzclub.co.uk