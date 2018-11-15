Ten great things this week in 1066 country - from Friday November 16

1. Art. Already open and running until November 30 is an exhibition at See Spray Gallery in Hastings’ Queens Road of work by John Hurford and Michelle Mildenhall. The former is an artist who has been at the top of the psychedelic tree since the 1960s, and the latter something of a fetish queen who creates in latex - what’s not to love?

2. Music. Benoit Vieillefon and his Hot club make a triumphant return to Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Friday November 16 from 7.30pm. Inspired by the swinging music of Paris in the 1930s/40s, Benoit’s ensemble celebrates popular songs played by artists like Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli, Louis Armstrong, and Sidney Bechet. The Hot Club is made up of the finest musicians on the London jazz scene, all of them bringing their own character and experience, and contributing to the unique vibe of the band. Tickets £15.

Roger Carey , Jim Board and Steve Cooke play Bob Dylan at Kino-Teatr

3. Remembrance. Friends Unlimited - a group of local singers - present a Remembrance-themed concert raising funds for the local Poppy Appeal, at 11am on Saturday November 17 in the Art Gallery of Hastings Museum. Admission is £8 to include interval refreshments - tea, coffee and homemade cakes.

4. Music. International tenor Ramtin Ghazavi will perform at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road on Saturday November 17 from 7.30pm. He will be accompanied by Artist in Residence, concert pianist Oliver Poole. Ramtin is best known for his performances at La Scala in Milan, and his concert at Opus will feature a selection of well-known arias from the Italian operatic repertoire, together with some Persian music including operatic arias. Tickets £15.

5. Music. Roger Carey joins with Jim Board and Steve Cooke to celebrate Bob Dylan’s music at Kino-Teatr on Saturday November 17 at 7.30pm. Dylan’s early ‘acoustic’ songs from albums like The Freewheeling Bob Dylan through to his forays into electric rock and pop in the 1960s inspired locally based musician Roger at an early age. Asked to perform a Dylan night in recent years, Roger brought in guitarist Jim, and then Steve on violin. 1970s album material and Dylan’s colourful approach to the blues also feature. Tickets £15.

6. Tribute. The Johnny Cash Roadshow will be back at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday November 17 from 7.30pm. This is the only Johnny Cash tribute act in the UK endorsed by the Cash family and will deliver a pitch-perfect rendition of all of the greatest hits. Tickets £23.50.

Alela Diane at DLWP

7. Classical music. This weekend sees the first recital in the second season of collaboration between Fairlight Hall and Oxford Lieder Festival. It takes place at Fairlight Hall on Sunday November 18 from 11am with Edward Grint singing Gerald Finzi’s Earth And Air And Rain and Robert Schumann’s Liederkreis Op.24. Edward is one of the most exciting bass-baritones of the new generation, an alumnus of King’s College, Cambridge, and the Benjamin Britten Opera School at the Royal College of Music. Tickets £10 (including coffee and cake) available from www.fairlighthall.co.uk

8. Music. Powerful and emotional singer songwriter Alela Diane will be at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday November 18. Tickets £18. A retrospective solo performance of early songs from The Pirate’s Gospel and To Be Still followed by a trio performance of more recent works, including her latest album, Cusp.

9. Festival. Celebrate Beaujolais Day at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Sunday November 18 from midday with wine, cheese and live music. The Hot Taps is a new musical sensation homegrown in Hastings and St Leonards and comprises of Frank Moon, Tom Clarkson and Benoit Viellefon. Get a free glass of Beaujolais with your ticket, or go all out and get a free glass of wine and a selection of cheeses (a vegan option available). Details at www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk or purchase tickets at www.musicglue.com.

10. Music. To close out the year Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club welcomes Grammy award-winning Alvin Youngblood Hart, who has been described as the cosmic American love child of Howlin Wolf and Link Wray. Known as a “musician’s musician,” Alvin’s praises have been sung by everyone from Bob Dylan to Eric Clapton and Mick Taylor. Hart was born in Oakland, California, and spent some time in Carroll County, Mississippi, in his youth, where he was influenced by music performed by his relatives. Hart is now one of the world’s foremost practitioners of country blues. There is support at the gig in Whatlington Village Hall from Pilgrim Mothers and King Size Slim . There a limited number of £10 tickets still available at www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.