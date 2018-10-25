Ten great things to do this week - from Friday October 26

1. Theatre. The House At Armistice presented by ExploreTheArch opens on Friday October 26 at Archer Lodge in Charles Road, St Leonards. Inspired by a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this explores an alternative, female, domestic perspective on The Great War. There are 11 performances leading up to November 11. More information can be found www.explorethearch.com where tickets (£14) can be purchased, or buy tickets at The Bookkeeper Bookshop in Kings Road, St Leonards and Printed Matter Bookshop, Queens Road, Hastings for cash only ticket sales (check opening times). Free for under 19s. This alternative marking of #Armistice2018 is partnered with artist Emily Johns’ exhibition The World Is My Country, opening October 30 at Hastings Arts Forum, elucidating anti war protest from the period. More details at hastingsartsforum.co.uk

2. Comedy. The third edition of Comedy Casserole wil be hosted by Hastings Comedy and Cabaret Society at On The Rocks, Claremont, on Friday October 26. Compered by Mr Benelux, the line-up is Fran Kisling, Jen Ives, Mat West, Kat Atkinson, Duran Gokeme and more. Starts 8pm. Entry £2.

Roman Kosyakov

3. Dance. Unkindest Cut is the latest work by acclaimed choreographer, performer and science educator, Subathra Subramaniam of Sadhana Dance, responding to complex issues surrounding young people and mental health. As part of Battle Festival it will at Battle Recreation Ground from October 26-28. Set inside a shipping container Unkindest Cut interweaves classical Indian dance, spoken word and film with an interactive light and sound installation, integrating the voices and stories of young people. Performances are free and 30 minutes long. The installation will be open to the public between the performances which take place on Friday 1.30pm & 4pm; Saturday 12.45pm & 5pm; Sunday 11am & 4.45pm. Meet the creators Suba Subramaniam (choreographer/concept) and Lia Prentaki (project manager) at a public Q&A on Saturday at 2.30-3.30pm at The Almonry, High St, Battle. Visit battlefestival.co.uk for full details.

4. Musical. Dirty Dancing is at the White Rock Theatre until Saturday October 27, with Friday perfomances at 5pm 7 8.30pm, and Saturday performances at 3pm and 7.30pm, tickets from £47.50.

5. Photography. Lucy Bell Gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards, launches new show Marilyn Stafford: A Fashion Retrospective from Haut Couture to the birth of pret-a-porter on Saturday October 27 at 6-8pm; it runs until November 17. Open Tue-Fri 11-4pm, Sat 11-5pm, and Sun 1-4pm.

6. Classical music. An exciting new collaboration between Battle Festival and the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition features this year’s winner, 25-year old Roman Kosyakov in a piano recital on Friday October 26 at St Mary’s Church, Battle. Adult £15, Student £5, Under 18 free). On Saturday October 27 Battle Festival’s resident ensemble, the Primrose Piano Quartet, will be joined at St Mary’s Church by guest violinist Jonathan Stone and cellist Richard Lester. The programme features the Piano Quintet by Robert Schumann, Schubert’s String Quintet and Beethoven Variations. Starts 7.30pm. Adult £17, Student £5, Under 18 free). The free coffee concert returns on Sunday October 27 (Battle Baptist Church, 11am), which introduces a young wind quintet from the Hastings Philharmonic.

Jay and Merrill Osmonds

7. Music. Ensemble Orquesta & Hastings Philharmonic present Keith Beal’s opera Merlin at St Mary In The Castle, Hastings, on Saturday October 27, 7pm. Marcio da Silva is conductor, with James Schouten, Caroline Carragher, Helen May, Claire Filer, Kieran White. Tickets £15, under 18s, students free.

8. Music. The Osmonds - Jay and Merrill - are at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Monday October 29 from 7.30pm. Tickets from £31.50 to a meet-and-greet at £76.50.

9. Talk. Arsenal Legends - Paul Merson, Ray Parlour and Perry Groves - are at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Tuesday October 30 from 7.30pm. Tickets from £23 to VIP £53.

10. Theatre. Brighton Beam Productions presents One Last Look, a compelling new thriller by Maria McAteer, from November 1-3 at The Garage Theatre, Horse & Groom pub, in St Leonards. From the team behind Brighton Fringe hit The Bee’s Mouth, and cult jazz drama My Friend Lester. In a dingy flat, Mia and Mark await a phone call; but who are they? why are they there? Stars Maria with Hugo Degenhardt, directed by Karen Spicer. Performances 7.30pm plus 2.30pm on November 3. Tickets £10 from brownpapertickets.com.

Lucy Bell Gallery SUS-181022-155254001

