Tenderness and passion in Opus Theatre piano recital

Brahms and Schumann will be the focus for a piano recital at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road, Hastings, on Saturday August 25 from 7.30pm.

Clara Schumann, a leading concert pianist, wrote in her diary after receiving the pieces from Johannes Brahms that will be showcased at this concert: “It really is marvellous how things pour from him; it is wonderful how he combines passion and tenderness in the smallest of spaces.”

Brahms was a close friend of Robert Schumann and his Symphonic Etudes for piano will also be presented in this concert. They reflect a period of conflicting emotions in his life during 1835 after a failed love affair with Ernestine von Fricken and an emerging romantic relationship with Clara Wieck, who later married him and became Clara Schumann. Etude XI features two intertwining voices – a passionate love duet – and contains the melody often described as the Clara Theme.

Howard Southern studies piano at the Royal College of Music and has participated in numerous masterclasses with leading pianists. He is the co-director of Lot Music, which organises music summer schools in France, and has played many concerts there. He is well known and loved in Hastings, being resident pianist with the Hastings Sinfonia and having played several concerts with them, most recently Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 5. Tickets £10 (£11 on the door) from Hastings Information Centre or online via www.opustheatre.co.uk.

