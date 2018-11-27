The Big Sing at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion

East Sussex Music and East Sussex Schools present the Big Sing for 2018 on Monday December 3 from 5.30pm.

This annual celebration features a festive programme of songs, words and music performed by over 2,000 primary school children, students from The University of Sussex and East Sussex Music’s orchestras, choirs and bands.

Schools performing are Netherfield CEP School, Pevensey & Westham CE School, Ninfield CE School, St Peter’s & St Paul’s CE School, Crowhurst CE Primary School and Catsfield CE Primary School. Tickets £7.50/£3.75 concessions.

read more: Get that Christmas feeling with concert from Bexhill’s Christchurch Singers