The Challenge Of Change will celebrate May 1 with an evening of all-female composers

Celebrate May 1 at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards with amazing musicianship in The Challenge Of Change.

The event will be held on Wednesday May 1 at 7.30pm.

This will be an evening of chamber music concert dedicated to female composers as well as a young artists’ exhibition opening in the gallery in Norman Road.

Taking part will be Roman Kosyakov, who made his concert debut at the tender age of 12, and went on to win the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition 2018 playing Tchaikovsky.

Also performing will be counter tenor Alex Pullinger, Angela Jun on violin, and Will Robertson on cello.

The programme includes: Clara Schumann’s Three Romances for Violin and piano op. 2, Clara Schumann’s Sechs Lieder op.13, Lili Boulanger’s Two Piano Trios and Fanny Mendelssohn’s Fantasie in G Minor for cello and piano.

Tickets for The Callenge Of Change cost £16, £14 concs, £12 under-16s and are available via www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

