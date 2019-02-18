The character, history and jazz legend of Ronnie Scott’s club in London

This year sees the 60th anniversary of a Great British institution, the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London’s Soho.

By way of celebration the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars are striking out on a UK tour and come to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Wednesday June 19.

Direct from the world-famous venue and combining top notch live jazz with rare archive photos and video footage, The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars take audiences on a guided, musical tour.

Life at Ronnie’s in Frith Street is evocatively re-imagined through tales of the club’s past visitors, from pop stars, film stars and politicians to comedians and royalty, but above all, the musicians. Featuring classic music from jazz greats, alongside projected images and footage, and tales of Soho, miscreants and police raids, The Ronnie Scott’s Story is a glimpse into a unique world and its incredible history. Tickets cost £26 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

read more: Crowdpleasing classics in first concert of the year at St John’s church in Hollington