The Feast of Fiddles - Passion, joy & a liberal dose of fun

Described as a ‘musical extravaganza covering almost every genre and involving quite a few fiddles’, The Feast of Fiddles are performing at St Mary in the Castle on March 30.

Prepare yourself for folky fun and much more besides.

BBC2 Radio Two’s Mark Radcliffe has hailed them as “Britain’s fiddling supergroup.”

A spokesperson said; “This is a band of friends that puts on a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and a liberal dose of fun.

“Fiddlers Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Chris Leslie (Fairport Convention), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Lindisfarne) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two) add the large range of fiddle playing styles to the rock back-line of guitars, keyboards, sax and accordion – all held together by legendary drummer Dave Mattacks.”

Show 7.30pm Tickets £26.50 Tel. 01323 841414 www.spyboy.co.uk