The King Is Back - amazing show brings Elvis to stage

Regarded as one of the world’s best tribute shows The King is Back – Ben Portsmouth comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday February 9 at 8pm.

With a charismatic stage presence this talented singer, musician and songwriter made history in August 2012 when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, crowning Ben as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist. He is the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

Ben fostered a love of Elvis and his music from an early age. His father was an avid fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care Of Elvis band. His talent saw Ben rapidly rise through the ranks of tribute artists and a live performance stunned David Letterman when Ben performed on his show in 2013. Tickets £29.