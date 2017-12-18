The Tabs gig this Christmas

Local folk rockers The Tabs are back upstairs at the Carlisle for their annual Christmas gig on Saturday December 23.

Some of the town’s top musicians come together as one to produce a unique mix of folk, rock, funk and jazz. Fiddle led with Garry Blakeley (Feast Of Fiddles) at the helm, and Roger Flack (Gigspanner) on guitar, Roger Carey (Steeleye Span) on bass, Edd Blakeley (Blakeley & Son) on banjo, bouzouki and guitars, and Adam Flack on drums completes the line-up.

They will as ever perform original tracks from their four albums as well as a healthy spattering of well-known covers. With four strong vocalists in the band you can expect plenty of singalong with lively and powerful instrumentals. Tickets £8 in advance from thetabs-live.eventbrite.co.uk or call Garry on 07926 353 971, also available from B&T Music, 9 Claremont, or £10 on the door.