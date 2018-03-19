The unforgettable sound of The Zombies back at DLWP

Iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies return for a UK tour this summer led by founding and current members vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent.

They will play live at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Wednesday June 6.

The second UK band following the Beatles to have a number one hit in America, The Zombies infiltrated the airwaves with the sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, and jazzy keyboard riffs of 1960’s hit singles She’s Not There and Tell Her No. The group then broke up just prior to achieving its greatest success – the chart-topping single Time of the Season, from swan-song album Odessey And Oracle. Blunstone went on to an acclaimed solo career with hits including Say You Don’t Mind, and What Becomes of the Brokenhearted, and Argent rocked ‘70’s arenas with Hold Your Head Up, and God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll To You.

Tickets £32.50 from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.