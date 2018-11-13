Tich is back in town with HiFi Sneakers and second album

Familiar to many Hastings music fans of a certain vintage, singer Tich Turner is back in town with his band HiFi Sneakers.

They will be playing at The Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town on Friday November 23 and soon after at The Robertsbridge Club on Saturday December 1.

Tich made a memorable contribution to the local music scene in groups such as Stallion, Steppin’ Out, The Roaring 80s and The Escalators. He moved to South London in 1981 and has lived there ever since.

The band has been together for five years, playing rare 60s soul and northern soul, “along with a whole bunch of original songs.”

HiFi Sneakers made debut album Soul Steppin’ soon after forming but recently has released second album Dive Right In which comprises nine original songs alongside two covers. Tich said: “We have bags of experience, We are full-on live and also deliver a great show.”

The line-up with Tich on lead vocals is Trevor Walter on drums, Matt Percival on guitar and backing vocals, Derek Suption on keyboards and backing vocals, and Bob Kelly on bass and backing vocals. For the album, HiFi Sneakers recorded with a brass section which they named The Shoo Horns, and the entire line-up played at the Fish Festival in Old Town back in September.

Dive Right In is available at all the usual outlets, Amazon/CD Baby and can be heard on Spotify/ I-Tunes etc.

