Tickets for James Morrison gig in Bexhill on sale now

Tickets for the much anticipated James Morrison gig in Bexhill go on sale today.

This is the singer songwriter’s first full UK tour in three years with his new album You’re Stronger Than You Know, released on March 8 via Stanley Park Records.

He will perform at the De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday March 26 and tickets costing £28.50 are available from Friday January 25 from 9am or Thursday January 24 from 9am for members. Book via 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The first single release from his new soul album is My Love Goes On in which he is joined by Joss Stone.

With two number one albums, five Top 10 singles, a BRIT Award and seven million sales, James Morrison is one of the biggest success stories of his era and he is now set for an exciting new chapter in his career. Harking back to the Stax and Motown eras that he loves, this is the album that Morrison has always wanted to make.

