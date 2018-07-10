Tickets go on sale for The Kooks’ visit to Bexhill

It was announced this week that The Kooks will be playing in Bexhill this autumn.

Tickets go on sale on Friday July 13 from 9am online and from box office 10am.

Following the release of new album Let’s Go Sunshine, the Brighton pop rock band is touring the UK and coming to the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday September 10. Tickets can be purchased on www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.

The Kooks formed in 2004 in Brighton. The band currently consists of Luke Pritchard (vocals/rhythm guitar), Hugh Harris (lead guitar/synthesizer), Alexis Nunez (drums), and Peter Denton (bass guitar).

With songs described as “catchy as hell”, the Kooks have experimented in several genres including rock, Britpop, pop, reggae, ska, and more recently, funk and hip-hop.

Alumni of both Croydon’s BRIT school and Brighton music college BIMM, The Kooks emerged in 2005 with a slew of Top 20 hits (You Don’t Love Me, Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way) and a two million-selling debut album Inside In/Inside Out in 2006. An almost instant sensation – 2008’s second album Konk reached Number One in the UK and spawned the hit Always Where I Need To Be.

The Kooks new album Let’s Go Sunshine will be out on August 31 in what seems to be a second flush of success thanks to new fans streaming and loving their music. With one billion streams in the bag, Luke Pritchard is amazed as anybody that 2018 is The Kooks’ time to shine.

“In the middle of making this album, the band became big again,” he said. “We were making an album to save ourselves, and it gave us confidence towards to end. I didn’t feel vindicated or ‘I showed them’, it just felt right. It felt like something had happened.”