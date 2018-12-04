Tickets now on sale for must-see DLWP live shows

From crowd-pleasing anthems and unforgettable dance music to the return of Bexhill’s own comedy superstar, tickets have gone on sale already at the De La Warr Pavilion for must-see live performances next year.

First up is Eddie Izzard, back at the DLWP on Sunday September 15 with new show Wunderbar, having been there just last weekend for his Work In Progress experience. Five years after Force Majeure made comedy history having played 45 countries in four languages - the most extensive comedy show ever - Eddie is on his homeground with a show which expands on his unique surreal view of life, love, history and ‘theory of the universe’. Tickets cost £30/£45.

The Average White Band

Original floor-fillers The Average White Band brings amazing class in the Person To Person tour on Thursday September 26 - tickets cost £30/£45. Although best known for timeless instrumental Pick Up The Pieces the band has enjoyed several gold selling albums and multi-grammy nominations for the legendary Atlantic Records.

Belinda Carlisle returns to UK in Autumn 2019 with a special concert series celebrating 30 years of her iconic album Runaway Horses. She lands in Bexhill on Thursday October 3 and tickets cost from £32.50 - £55 to see this gutsy American singer belt out tunes such as I Feel Weak and Heaven Is A Place On Earth.

Fans of moany but amiable comedian Josh Widdicome will enjoy hearing his latest gripes on Saturday November 30 - tickets cost £20. Bit much will be a night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh tackles the hot topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

All booking via box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

