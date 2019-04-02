To have and to hold - new music for Record Store Day

Music lovers must be counting the seconds until Record Store Day which is on Saturday April 13.

In the past Bexhill has seen queues in Devonshire Road from the early hours ready for Music’s Not Dead to open its doors, but now the store is inside the De La Warr Pavilion. The event will start at 8am and MND has RSD covered as usual with hundreds of exclusive releases from the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Keane, and Pink Floyd.

There will also be free live music from 1-6pm featuring Jerry Leger at 1pm, The Wandering Hearts at 2pm, Near Jazz Experience at 3pm, Curse Of Lono at 4pm, and Lucy Kitt at 5pm.

Music’s Not Dead is run by Del Querns and Olly Cherer, who said; “We’re delighted to be spending our first Record Store Day at the DLWP and want it to be a celebration of all things music. If you’re not interested in queueing for your favourite releases, we’re putting on live music all afternoon.”

read more: Celebrity Bake-Off winner and comedian Joe Wilkinson on his way to Hastings