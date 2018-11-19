Top Australian quartet is on the way to Robertsbridge

The 30th season of the Vinehall International Classical Concert Series at the Chaplin Theatre, Vinehall School, continues on Saturday December 1 at 7.30pm with a performance by Australia’s leading classical ensemble, the Goldner Quartet.

They will be accompanied by fellow-Australian Piers Lane who is based in the UK and is well known for his many recordings and broadcasts.

Celebrating their 23rd Season in 2018, the Goldner String Quartet has long-standing recognition, as not only Australia’s pre-eminent string quartet but as an ensemble of international significance. At Vinehall they will play Shostakovich’s First Quartet, which the composer wanted to have a ‘sunny spring-like atmosphere,’ and one of Schubert’s masterpieces, Death And The Maiden Quartet in D minor. After the interval they will join with Piers to play Elgar’s Piano Quintet. For booking call 01580 883092 or visit www.vinehallschool.com.

