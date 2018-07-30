Top names and exciting new events in the mix - it’s Rye Jazz Festival 2018

Additional events have been added to Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival’s programme this year with a not-to-be-missed opening launch night.

Known as ‘The Funky Friday’ it will take place on August 24 from 6pm at the outdoor performance stage at the Kino Cinema in Rye.

This is a free event - as is the case with many performances taking place - and live music starts there from 6pm with a complimentary drink on arrival.

A dynamic performance from the acclaimed Dom Pipkin and The Ikos with their cool funky blend of New Orleans jazz, blues and grooves is guaranteed to get everyone in the party mood, followed by Iain Rae’s Jazz Funk outfit Hardlines. Hardlines is a band of seasoned top professional musicians most of which have performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music business such as Lisa Stansfield, The Bee Gees, Steve Winwood, James Taylor Quartet, and Wilko Johnson.

Newly announced festival events include a Jazz Brunch on Bank Holiday Monday at the Gallivant in Camber with bass player Herbie Flowers. Herbie and his wonderful group of talented musicians is set to entertain with a packed programme of music, witty anecdotes and stories from his fascinating life in the music business.

The festival has also added the pop-up Women’s International Cigar Club which takes place on the terrace at the Rye Lodge Hotel on Sunday August 26 at 3.30pm and on Monday August 27 at midday.

Join WiCC founder Sarah Saunders for an afternoon of Cuban and Latin music with musicians, cocktails, tutored cigar smoke, premium rum tastings, authentic food and space to meet old and new friends as well as hearing stories about cigar fans such as Hemingway and Churchill.

Jazz Nights presents a number of ticketed and free music events at the Tudor from Thursday August 23, Sunday August 26 and Monday August 27 at the Mermaid Inn and at Rye Cricket Club.

Performances include harmonica player Adam Glasser, jazz supremo Earl Okin, bassist Dave Silk and the Jazz Nights Ensemble, multi-instrumentalist Phil Brown, singers Jacci Norris, Sue Smith, Paul Wood, Barry Vegas and pianist Roger Lewin, trumpeter, pianist and composer Paul Higgs and guitarist Simon Goodwin...not to mention ‘The Old Tigers.’

Tickets for the events at the Mermaid Inn can be purchased via the festival website or book directly on 01797 223 065 or info@mermaidinn.com

Tickets are selling fast for headline concerts which take place in the stunning setting of St Mary’s church with top artists including soul singer Tony Momrelle, Jazz FM vocalist of the year Zara McFarlane, jazz singer and broadcaster Clare Teal, saxophonist Courtney Pine, Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion and singer songwriter Joan Armatrading.

For full programme and to purchase tickets go to www.ryejazz.com.

