Ultimate Buble brings that big band class to Hastings

Next month sees Mark Daniels perform all the biggest hits of crowdpleasing Canadian crooner Michael Bublé in a stunning tribute show featuring an accomplished nine piece big band.

Ultimate Buble will be presented at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Thursday December 6 from 7.30pm.

This special Christmas edition features a light dusting of festive tunes from Bublé’s renowned 2011 album Christmas, along with all of the favourites fans would hope to hear.

The show’s brilliant big band sound, along with Mark’s mesmerising voice, will appeal to fans of traditional jazz swing and Michael Bublé alike. Mark’s charismatic nature, powerful vocals and boyish charm are all perfectly packaged in true tuxedo style, and the audience can expect spontaneous banter as Mark hands out witticism you would expect from Michael himself. Tickets £25.50 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

