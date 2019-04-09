Upcoming music events in Hollington

The next music event at St John’s church in Upper Church Road, Hollington, is Easter Music And Readings on Sunday April 21 at 6.30pm.

Two days’ later a St George’s Day concert will be performed by 2 Of Harps on Tuesday April 23 at 2pm.

This is the first recital given in the Hastings area by acclaimed award winning professional harp duo, sisters and singers Adel and Karina Wilson from Folkestone.

For anyone who has not experienced harp music before this is an opportunity not to be missed when you will not only be able to hear harp music but actually see harpists and their instruments close to hand.

Both Adel and Karina started playing as children living in the Western Isles; last year they recorded their first original album Moving On after previously releasing four cover albums - Pebbles, Sorelle di Harpa, Crossroads, and Christmas With 2 Of Harps.

Both of these events will be followed by refreshments, with a retiring collection for church funds for the first, while proceeds for the second will be split beween the church funds and The Harmony Therapy Trust.

