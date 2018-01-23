Welcome in the Year Of The Dog at White Rock

Come and join the celebrations at the White Rock Theatre as Chinese New Year begins in Hastings with a unique and exciting show of cultural spectacle.

Touring across the country to mark the biggest festive event on the Chinese calendar, this Chinese New Year Extravaganza features a team of performers showcasing some amazing performing arts. From the cheerful spirit of the auspicious Lion Dance, to the majestic and awe-inspiring contortion, the show is a colourful display of culture and tradition.

The audience on Thursday evening will witness the daring stunts of Chinese acrobatics alongside energetic kung fu performance, the ancient magic of Face Changing and more. Jinlong Culture & Performing Arts Ltd was set up to reach a wide audience sharing classical arts that are unique and inspiring. This colourful and action-packed show is the perfect entertainment for all ages to enjoy. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £24.