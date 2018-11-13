Where tradition blends with soul, gospel and rock

This weekend sees those mighty musicians Hothouse Flowers performing live in Bexhill.

The gig is on Saturday November 17 at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Hothouse Flowers is a much loved Irish rock group which combines traditional music with influences from soul, gospel, and rock.

Formed in 1985 in Dublin, they started as street performers. Their first album, People, was the most successful debut album in Irish history, reaching number one 1 in Ireland and number two in the UK.

Their live performance has been shaped by over 30 years of singing and playing all over the world, and no two shows are ever the same as they continue to let originality and creativity flow; the unspoken aim is that band and audience become one and the world becomes a different place just for a while.

There is an unpredictable energy about the band that harkens back to their Risk days playing on the dancefloors of Dublin’s late-night clubs. Improvisation can come at any point and allows the band express themselves freely.

Despite a lengthy career which is now heading into its fourth decade there is a sense of unfinished business. Every night they want to play the best gig they have ever played and take musical risks that might make that possible. Whether the band is playing in a tiny club, an arena or in a festival field, there is a sense that the best is yet to come.

The band’s recent tour in Ireland, the UK and on the festival circuit saw them reveal new material from their brand new album Let’s Do This Thing which is available now on www.hothouseflowers.com, and is also on general release.

Tickets cost £30, £35 from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.