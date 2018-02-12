Winter Romance for Winchelsea Arts programme

Rye-based pianist Anne Marshall will accompany brilliant young flutist Niall O’Riordan at the next Winchelsea Arts concert.

Winter Romance will be held on Saturday February 24 from 7.30pm at St Thomas’ Church, Winchelsea.

Irish born Niall enjoys an international career as soloist and teacher. He recieved the prestigious rising star award by Sir James Galway in 2014 and has been described as a “dazzling” performer, “totally ravishing and technically flawless.” He is an experienced and passionate teacher and holds advanced qualifications in flute pedagogy from Lund University, Sweden, where he was later visiting lecturer. As a soloist Niall has appeared at events such as the Galway Flute Festival Switzerland, Canadian Flute Convention, and the British Flute Society Convention and he performs regularly around the world with Anne.

She has established herself as a leading accompanist based in south east England. In recent years Anne has accompanied a number of distinguished artists including regular performances with Sir James Galway. Anne has played with a number of international orchestras including the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Orchestra of the University of Pretoria. Anne lives in Rye with her family is also a visiting teacher of piano for advanced students at Benenden School.

Niall and Anne have been performing together for the last three years in South Africa, Canada and Europe. This perfectly matched pair will be playing Bach and fittingly for this time of year romantic works of Saint-Saens, Mel Bonis, Dvorak, Fruhling and Briccialdi.

Tickets are available on line at winchelsea-arts.org.uk or locally at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen.