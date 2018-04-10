Yay - Record Store Day is on the way

Next Saturday April 21 is the big one for music fans who love their vinyl, CDs and special edition releases.

Record Store Day is an annual event which sees over 240 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Among them will be Music’s Not Dead, in Bexhill, where every year there is a queue snaking down Devonshire Road from the early hours in expectation.

The store will open its doors from 8am-7pm and owners Del Querns and Richard Wortley are looking forward to more than 400 exclusive releases from the likes of Pink FLoyd, Rag N Boneman who is releasing two new songs in his role as Record Store Day UK ambassador, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Rolling Stones, and Neil Young.

Music’s Not Dead will host live music from 1.30pm from favourite acts such as Emily Barker, Sister Suzie, Felix Holt & The Radicals, Oliver Cherer, and Trevor Moss & Hannah Lou.

Del said: “It’s our seventh Record Store Day and more excited than ever, we’re delighted to invite one and all to our celebration of all that’s great about independent record shops.”