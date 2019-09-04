Nerve-shredding suspense in The Mousetrap at White Rock Theatre

Theatregoers can discover why Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept people guessing for so long at The White Rock Theatre, Hastings, next year.

The thriller, which is the longest-running show of any kind in the history of theatre, is at the venue from April 27 to May 1, 2020, and tickets have just gone on sale.

A spokesperson said: “The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

“One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

“Experience shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner.”

The Telegraph called the show “the cleverest murder mystery of British Theatre”, while The Observer said it is “deservedly a classic among murder thrillers”.

Tickets cost £22-£27. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Find out more at wwww.MousetrapOnTour.com.

The running time of the show is approximately two hours, 20 minutes.

