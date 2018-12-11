Nine things to do on Boxing Day in East and West Sussex If you want to get out and about on Boxing Day there's plenty to do in Sussex. Here's our pick of the top nine things to do in the area this Boxing Day (December 26). 1. Go to the races Enjoy some Boxing Day racing at Fontwell Park. There's reindeers, an ice rink and festive food, as well as seven races. Clive Bennett freelance Buy a Photo 2. Go to a concert The Boxing Day Concert at Eastbourne Bandstand is back, and it's free, from 11am to 12.30am. other Buy a Photo 3. Go ice skating Get your skates on! Brighton's ice rink with a beautiful backdrop is open on Boxing Day. There are also ice rinks in Worthing, Chichester, Crawley and Bognor Regis. Brighton Pictures other Buy a Photo 4. Take part in a pram race Join the Pagham Pram Race. The three-mile race is in its 65th year and takes place whatever the weather. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3