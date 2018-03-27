No chance of spoiling your aPIERtite with street food fest

Hastings Pier has just extended its opening hours to 9pm and welcomes the return of popular street food festival aPIERtite.

The festival first hit the Pier last summer, hosting an array of food from around the world. Following the event’s popularity, it has now been extended to a series of monthly two day events. The first two day market will take place this Easter weekend (Friday March 30 and Saturday March 31 from 11-8pm) and will include food from Asia, the Carribean, the Mediterranean as well as delicious vegetarian and vegan offerings. There will also be a vintage and boutique fair, music with DJ Dan Boyd and Friends, and a family Easter egg hunt. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.