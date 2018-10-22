Northiam Bonfire Celebrations go off with a bang!

The annual Northiam Bonfire Celebrations went off with a bang last Saturday (October 20), attracting a crowd of around 3,500 people of all ages.

Judith O’Connor Secretary, Northiam Bonfire Society said they were blessed with fantastic weather for their sixth Bonfire Celebration, adding: “This was particularly welcome after Storm Brian did his best to put us off last year - he did not succeed!

“This year’s event clashed with several other bonfire events so our procession was smaller than we had hoped for, but nonetheless much appreciated.

“We were helped again by friends from Rye, Ewhurst and Staplecross and Robertsbridge Bonfire Societies, who provided marshals to help us out with the road closures; we will be reciprocating again this year.

“We have an arrangement to borrow barriers from Hastings and had a VIP visitor in the form of Scorcher the Dragon from Rye.

“It’s great when you can share resources and information with other friendly bonfire societies, many thanks to all of them.

“Our Guy competition in the lead-up to the bonfire was very successful with guys popping up all over the village.

“Moloney & Partners gave prizes for the winning three guys, most of them were then transported to the bonfire site to be added to the fire.

“There was a great atmosphere on the bonfire field with two bars, refreshments and kids’ entertainment, and live music from Elastic.

“We reckon we had around 3,500 visitors on the bonfire field, the most ever, and have received lots of positive feedback on the way the event was organised and the fireworks, which were spectacular! Many thanks to Wizard Fireworks for these.

“Our next event is already fully booked, a Christmas Craft Fayre on Saturday, December 1 (but there’s a wait list in case of cancellation) and we are taking bookings for our Quiz on Saturday, December 8.

“Contact us via our website for more info on both these and details on how to join the Society.”

https://northiambonfiresociety.co.uk

