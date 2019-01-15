Pamper day at wellbeing centre in aid of local charity

The Wellington Health & Wellbeing Centre will hold a charity Pamper Afternoon on Sunday, January 20, 1.30-5pm.

The event will raise money for the Sara Lee Trust who provide complementary therapies for local people with life threatening illnesses.

Entry is £1 on the door and a range of taster sessions at £5 each will be available. They include Alexander Technique, Massage, Yoga, Reflexology, Indian Head Massage, Energy Psychology, Health Tests, and Emotional Freedom Technique. There will also be a raffle. Centre Manager and reflexologist Sarah Corrie said: “We are supporting The Sara Lee Trust because of the fantastic work they do. We have signed a Charity Partnership with the Trust and will be holding regular events to help raise money for them.”

Visit: thewellingtoncentre.com or call 01424 834494.