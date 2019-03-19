Patron of Music For All charity, Jools Holland supports Free Learn to Play Day in Bexhill

A free national event that encourages everyone in the UK to start making music is coming to Bexhill this weekend.

Learn to Play Day is supported by Jools Holland OBE, and run by charity Music for All.

People can just turn up to the local event, which will be held at St Peter’s Church, Church Street, Bexhill Old Town this Saturday and Sunday (March 23, and 24), 11-3pm.

Since its launch eight years ago, the Learn to Play Day has helped thousands of people pick up and play a musical instrument.

Many had never played before, or played as a child but gave up.

The initiative has grown in popularity with a record 10,000 free lessons held during last year’s event.

Famed musician Jools Holland said: “As Patron of the Music for All charity, I’m delighted to support National Learn to Play Day.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to share the joy of music, and this special day allows thousands to get involved as venues all over the country offer music lessons for free.”

Fellow artist Jamie Cullum added: “This wonderful day introduces thousands to the magic of music making, and often reunites people with a lost passion for playing. Get involved and perhaps discover a skill you thought you didn’t have!”

Paul McManus, CEO Music for All, said: “ “Our Learn to Play Day events are all about spreading the joy of playing a musical instrument and inspiring those of all ages to take up something that will not only have health benefits for the future, but that also brings so many people together.”

Visit https://musicforall.org.uk/learntoplayday/