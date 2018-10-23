Pets at Home free workshops for kids

Parents and carers are invited to take their children to a series of fun, free pet workshops at the Pets at Home store, Ravenside, Bexhill this half term,

The ‘Creature Care’ themed workshops take place from October 22 – November 2 and will help to teach kids how to care for lots of different pets.

Children will learn about the five welfare needs - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment. They will also have the opportunity to interact with some pets in the store.

Timothy Ender, store manager at Pets at Home Bexhill says the workshops are designed to help educate the next generation of pet owners on how to care for pets responsibly. “Our Creature Care workshops are designed to teach young pet lovers about responsible pet ownership, whilst having lots of fun at the same time,” he said.

“Our expert colleagues will offer tips and advice on pet care, whilst making the workshops both interactive and educational. It is an ideal activity over the half term break. All Pets at Home colleagues are now City and Guild endorsed, which provides them with the skills and knowledge on the major principles and practices of animal care and welfare, from managing a pet shop or grooming dogs to caring for exotic animals.”

To book visit: petsathome.com/petworkshops