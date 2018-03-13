Pixie Lott and Raye added to Pride line-up

Two more acts have been announced for this year's Brighton Pride weekend.

‘Mama Do' and ‘Boys and Girls' hitmaker Pixie Lott will play the Pride Festival on Saturday, August 4.

Raye will play LoveBN1Fest

She joins Britney Spears and Ella Eyre on the line-up at the Preston Park festival.

And 20-year-old pop newcomer Raye will play LoveBN1Fest at Preston Park on Sunday, August 5. She's known for her vocals on Jonas Blue's house mega-hit 2016 ‘By Your Side' and Jax Jones' single ‘You Don't Know Me' the same year.

She joins Jess Glynne and Nile Rogers and CHIC at the new Pride event.

Artist announcements for this year's Brighton Pride weekend are being made every day this week. For yesterday's announcement, click here.

Brighton Pride Festival 3rd Release Tickets go on sale from 9am on March 28.

To find out more, visit: www.brighton-pride.org