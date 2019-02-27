Reap rewards at flower and veg show

Spring is in the air and organisers of the Rye Flower and Veg Show are inviting local residents to prepare entries for the August event.

The show will be celebrating its 15th year and is organised in partnership with Helena Hudd and Lorna Hall. It will be held at the Rye Community Centre, Conduit Hill on Saturday, August 31.

Lorna was instrumental in getting the show off the ground in 2005. Helena took over the reins a few years later on behalf of the Allotments Association. Between them they have a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and Lorna says along with entries to the show, they are keen to welcome volunteers to help on the day. “The date might seem a long way off but for keen gardeners it is crucial that those seeds get sown very soon,” she said. “For those who are not veg or fruit growers, there are also dozens of classes for flowers, houseplants, herbs, foliage, cookery, handicrafts, and photography. There are children’s categories and novelty classes including the most unusual shaped veg.

“It’s a local, and very traditional event and, whilst always well supported with entries, we would love to make space for even more. “Everyone is welcome to enter.

“We are affiliated to the Royal Horticultural Society and a Banksian Medal will be up for grabs for whoever has the most place points in the horticultural classes, along with a special Crystal prize for the overall winner, to celebrate our 15th anniversary.”

The full schedule of classes, show timings and specification will be available throughout Rye during the summer. A list of classes will online by mid March. Visit the Rye Flower and Veg Show Instagram and Facebook pages for more information. To sponsor or advertise in the show’s Crystal (15 year) celebration booklet call 07553982829 or email: ryeflowerandvegshow@btinternet.com