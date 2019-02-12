Revving up for Classic Car Show and Craft Fair at Bodiam

The Rotary Club of Senlac is revving up to make its annual Classic Car Show and Craft Fair a bumper edition for all the family on Father’s Day.

Organiser of the event, Dave Miles says Senlac Rotary’s big Fathers Day attraction will be even bigger this year. “The 27th Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fair will be held at a new larger and more accessible venue,” he said.

“It will be based at Park Farm, Junction Road, Bodiam, East Sussex TN32 5XA, on the B2244 between Cripps Corner and Hawkhurst.

“The venue is considerable larger having a separate visitor parking field with better access and exit and a showground twice as large as the Bodiam recreation ground. “

The family event, which will be held on Fathers Day, Sunday, June 16, attracts thousands of visitors and raises a wad of cash for local good causes. This year Dave says they are expecting to showcase around 350 to 400 stunning classic cars, commercial and military vehicles as well as a selection of motorbikes.

It is estimated that there will be approximately one hundred craft and charity stalls providing a variety of interesting items for visitors to purchase.

There will be plenty of entertainment for children with attractions including bouncy castles, slides, trains and much more to enjoy.

A range of top class music and dance entertainment, provided by talented local artistes The 1066 Rockitmen, The Victory Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers, will make the day go with a swing.

To tempt the taste buds refreshments will include ice cream, the Senlac barbecue, a tea, coffee and cake marquee and to quench the thirst the Senlac Bar will be well-stocked beer and cider provided by the Cross Inn, Staplecross.

Profits from the day will go to local good causes including The Net Foundation, a pancreatic cancer organisation, Bexhill Caring Community, The Martha Trust and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen.

The event starts at 10am. Entry is £5 per adult, children free.

Booking is now open for classic cars and stalls and Dave suggests that bookings are made as early as possible, adding: “The Classic Car Show and Craft Fair is a great day out for all the family, we look forward to seeing you there!”

The entry letter and application form for Classic Car registration, and the application form for craft and charity stall are available through the club’s website or email senlaccarshow@mail.com.

To find out more about Rotary contact the Senlac Rotary Executive Secretary on 01424 272012 or see the web-site www.senlacrotary.org.uk

For more information about the Yellowmen visit: www.Yellowmen.org