Sherlock Holmes will thrill with The Sign Of Four in Eastbourne

Sherlock Holmes returns to the stage in an enthralling new adaptation of The Sign Of Four, playing at the Devonshire Park Theatre from April 30 – May 4.

Blackeyed Theatre bring this spectacular world premiere to Eastbourne as part of a six month UK tour.

When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Featuring an ensemble cast of actor musicians taking on all the characters between them, this show is crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and clever deductions. This faithful adaptation will combine original music performed live by the cast with high energy theatricality and ensemble storytelling.

Director Nick Lane commented: “I don’t think I know anyone over the age of 10 who doesn’t know at least the name Sherlock Holmes. He is part of the literary fabric of this country – hugely popular and hugely adaptable – and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV shows and theatre. We have approached this adaptation in a stylised way which will appeal to avid fans of the novel as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story.”

Sherlock Holmes is a fictional private detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first appearing in Doyle’s A Study in Scarlet, published in Beeton’s Christmas Annual of 1887. Holmes’s character went on to pursue criminals throughout Victorian and Edwardian London, the south of England, and continental Europe over the course of 60 stories and became a stalwart in English literature.

This show is recommended for age 11+ years. Tickets £16 - £23.50 available from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or Box Office on 01323 412000.

