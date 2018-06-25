Show off that chassis to fellow VW fans at DLWP event

Dubs at DLWP is a free family event for Saturday August 11 which is a brand new happening for the Bexhill calendar.

The organisers invite all “dubbers” – VW Camper and classic VW car owners – to head down to the De La Warr Pavilion for music, an outdoor film screening and a chance to show off their VWs to a big crowd.

Dubbers can “show ‘n’ shine” in the car park from 10am and enjoy music by DJ Wendy May’s Locomotion and live music from Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers Of Funk on the terrace from midday.

In the evening there will be free family activities prior to a screening of The Love Bug (1968) at sunset. Directed by Robert Stevenson, this is classic family entertainment. Race car driver Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and his philosophical mechanic, Tennessee Steinmetz (Buddy Hackett), find themselves in possession of a white Volkswagen Beetle that seems to have a mind of its own. Calling the car Herbie, Jim and Tennessee become the talk of the California racing circuit — much to the displeasure of sports-car dealer Peter Thorndyke (David Tomlinson), who tries to use his assistant (Michele Lee) to come between the friends and their car. There will be VW related businesses on the DLWP Terrace as well as food and drink. Park your classic/custom VW for only £5 – pre-booking required from www.dlwp.com or 01424 22911. Supported by Combe Valley Campers.