Snow Patrol and James Blunt play The Brighton Centre

The Brighton Centre has just confirmed that Snow Patrol and James Blunt will be bringing two fantastic gigs to the venue in the next few months.

The first concert is Snow Patrol on Sunday, November 24, and tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 6 (10am, priced from £45).

Snow Patrol. Picture by Simon Lipman

James Blunt’s gig will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Tickets for this will also go on general sale on September 6 (9am, priced from £2).

The Irish-Scottish rock band Snow Patrol are taking their Reworked tour across the UK and Ireland to cities that include London, Oxford, Dublin, and Belfast. The tour will feature reimagined versions of tracks from the band’s catalogue, as well as new songs from their recent Reworked album.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Snow Patrol’s Reworked EP1 is available now via Polydor Records. The EP includes ‘reworked’ versions of ‘Crack

The Shutters’, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Open Your Eyes’, as well as the previously released new song, ‘Time Won’t Go Slowly’.”

Since the band’s 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, Snow Patrol have racked up over 17 million global album sales, more than a billion global track streams and five UK Platinum Albums.

James Blunt’s sixth studio album, Once Upon A Mind, will be released on October 25 via Atlantic Records.

A spokesperson said: “After flirting with electronica on his last album, James Blunt returns to what he does best on new album ‘Once Upon A Mind’, writing classic songs that touch both the heart and the head. Highlights are many and include the breezy first single ‘Cold’, the poignant ballad ‘Monsters’, the pop swagger of ‘5 Miles’ and the country tinged ‘Halfway.’ There’s a warmth that permeates the entire album, and a real sense of personality.”

Call the Brighton Centre box office on 0844 8471515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

