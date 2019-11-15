‘Something wicked this way comes’: Macbeth in Bexhill

Bowler Crab are back at Manor Barn, Bexhill, next month with their version of Macbeth.

Shakespeare’s ‘Scottish play’ starts at 7.30pm (doors 7pm) on Thursday, December 5.

Bowler Crab first performed this version of Macbeth for sell-out audiences at the 2018 Battle Arts and Rye Arts Festivals.

A spokesperson said: “This magic tragedy mainly concerns the relationship between Macbeth and Lady Macbeth as they take control of the Scottish throne under the influence of witches. The play contains spells, prophecies, devious plots, angry exchanges, bloody murders and a tragic love story.”

The Bexhill show will be indoors with four actors playing multiple roles. It lasts 100 minutes with a 20-minute interval.

Artistic director Stephen John said: “This is a must for anyone who missed BC’s Macbeth last year. But if you’ve already seen our 2013 stage production of Macbeth or our touring pocket ‘Interpreting Macbeth’ workshop, rest assured this piece is completely different with a new design, new actors, new scenes, and a linear plotline.

“This piece has taken the slot of our Twelfth Night run, which will now take place in winter 2020.”

Tickets cost £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or call 07801893115.

