Soul-searching, innovative tunes from Joe Gideon at The Piper

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Joe Gideon brings his latest tour to Hastings on Saturday, February 15, with a gig at The Piper in St Leonard’s.

The event starts at 8pm and tickets cost £8 from www.thepiper.club. The special guests will be Jim Sclavunos and Gris-De-Lin.

Joe’s new solo album, Armagideon, will be released on Friday, January 31, via the Clouds Hill label.

A spokesperson for the artist said: “The new record was written and recorded with Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds/Grinderman), whom Joe met on tour in 2012 with his band Joe Gideon & The Shark, and their band mate Gris-De-Lin.

“Joe, Gris-de-Lin and Jim play all the instruments in the densely layered arrangements, which include an army of saxophones, an antique piano, a cranky old synth-vibraphone rescued from the dumpster, heavenly choirs and a menagerie of percussion instruments.

“The record’s lead single, ‘Expandable Mandible’, is a statement of intent ahead of the new album release – the listener can look forward to Joe’s ruminations on, among other things, time travel, primordial bliss and reptile people.

“Joe Gideon first came to wider attention with his band, Bikini Atoll, signed to Bella Union in 2003. The first album, Moratoria, was critically well received, with the lead track ‘Desolation Highway’ (described by The Independent as ‘an awesome, soul-searching slice of sprawling Americana’) featured in the film My Little Eye. Their second album Liar’s Exit, recorded with Steve Albini and released through Bella Union in 2005, received glowing reviews from the likes of NME and Q magazine.

“Soon after, Joe decided to hone his craft as a songwriter and lyricist and formed Joe Gideon & The Shark, a two-piece band with his sister Viva. Their debut album, Harum Scarum, released in 2009 on Bronzerat Records, achieved rave reviews and a rare six-stars-out-of-five review in Time Out magazine.”

Find out more about Joe’s music at joegideon.com.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings, Bexhill and St Leonards. Click here to read more.

A blend of Irish dance, Tango, Salsa and more: Spirit of the Dance in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.