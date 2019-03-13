Spring Flower Show at Crowhurst this Saturday

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Flower Show will be held at Crowhurst Village Hall this Saturday (March 16) and everyone is invited.

The society’s chairman, Mary Boorman says the show is a great family event.

“All are welcome to our Spring Flower Show which is free to visit from 2pm.

There’s 50 classes; including the many floral displays, there’s also a fruit and veg, crafts and entries from local children.

There’s refreshments and a raffle.

We would love to see you there!”

Visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk