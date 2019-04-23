Spring show will highlight eclectic creativity of this local art group

Zoom Arts group is “thrilled” to be holding this year’s spring exhibition in a revisited venue at St Mary In The Castle on Hastings’ seafront.

Zoom Arts Group’s usual venue is at Warrior Square railway station where artwork often delights visitors and travellers on their way through.

The biannual group show aims to showcase the eclectic mix of styles and medias the group is renowned for. This exhibition will feature painting, mixed media, photography and 3D creations from Friday May 3 until Friday May 10. Artists taking part are Racheal H Goath, Molly Audrey, Su Bishop, Tony Ellis, Maxine Simmonds, Paul Praeger, Lucy Jane Crowley, Steven Kilmartin, Kim Hall, Robert Maxted, Tom Trustscot, Romana Balle, Nick Hill, Anna Bechéne, Helen O’Leary and Yvonne Rees.

Entry is free and anyone can attend the opening evening on Friday May 3 from 7-9pm. For further details visit zoomarts.co.uk.