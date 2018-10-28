St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens 2019 Inspirational gardens sought for next season

St Michael’s Hospice is looking for lovely gardens in Bexhill Old Town, Cooden, Little Common and St Leonards on Sea to feature in their Open Gardens season 2019.

If you’re an avid gardener that takes great pride in your garden then why not show off your hard work and raise money for the Hospice at the same time? Open Gardens invites members of the public in to otherwise private gardens, giving everyone the opportunity to admire the garden, enjoy the views and take inspiration for their own gardens.

If you think your garden deserves to be in the spotlight, contact Laura or Tracey, Community Fundraiser’s on 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com