Stunning harp music will take you on a journey

On Saturday April 27 there is a wonderful opportunity to see and hear the brilliant harpist Gabriella Dall’Olio play in St Nicolas Church Pevensey.

Gabriella is bringing a varied programme, travelling from the Italy of Rossini to the steamy jazz clubs of Paris, on an exhilarating journey with her harp. The concert will include some harp classics, as well as some more recent compositions by Westham-based composer Paul Lewis.

Dall’Olio has inspired audiences throughout Europe and the Middle East with her solo recitals and chamber music concerts for the past two decades.

Her recordings have received critical acclaim and include solo CDs, for example, a recent recording of works by Paul Lewis, concertos and chamber works.

Among others, she works with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the Royal Opera House, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Gabriella has also enjoyed working in the pop world with stars such as Tina Turner, Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John and the Pet Shop Boys.

Alongside her busy performing career, Gabriella is deeply committed to teaching and developing the careers of young harpists. She works at Trinity College of Music, where she is Head of Harp Studies.

The concert starts at 7pm and will include an interval, during which wine and soft drinks will be available.

The performance will conclude at around 8.30pm. Tickets are £10, with proceeds going towards maintenance of St Nicolas, which celebrated its 800th anniversary in 2016 and has undergone a £500,000 restoration programme. Tickets can be reserved by calling 01323 743301, but will also be available on the door.

