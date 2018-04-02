The doomed tender love of Eugene Onegin told in opera

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Opera South East’s first performance at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, with a production of Bizet’s Carmen in September 1983.

This year also marks 15 years of collaborating with artistic director Fraser Grant who has directed 17 out of the last 25 productions.

Opera South East welcomes Grant back to direct Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin on April 20/21 at the White Rock Theatre.

The opera, based on Pushkin’s novel, is the story of Onegin, a romantic Russian aristocrat caught between convention and boredom, and the young Tatiana, who grows from sentimental adolescent into sophisticated woman. Tchaikovsky gives voice to the casualties of love, the victims in the battle between raw emotion and social convention. This exciting new production sees the action set in 1820 in rural Russia moving forward to the glittering sophistication of St. Petersburg nearly a decade later. Fully costumed in the period in which it was set this will be a feast for the eyes.

Australian soprano Kristy Swift will be portraying Tatiana alongside Rene Bloice-Sanders in the title role of Onegin, and Jonathan Cooke and Felicity Buckland in the roles of Lenski and Olga. Kristy will also be joined by fellow countrymen Jeremy Vinogradov and David Woloszko in the roles of M Triquet and Prince Gremin respectively.

Eugene Onegin will be conducted by Kenneth Roberts joined by the Sussex Concert Orchestra.