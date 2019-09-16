The Drifters head to Hastings with all their classic hits

The legendary soul and R&B group The Drifters bring their latest concert to White Rock Theatre this weekend.

The 100-date UK tour stops off at the popular Hastings venue on Saturday, September 21 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £28.50-£29.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “The Drifters will be back on tour in the UK with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the past six decades. Following the phenomenal success of their 65th anniversary tour in 2018, they’ve added further live shows for 2019 including one night only at White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

“The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits, including: ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’, ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’ and many, many more!

“Following their 65th Anniversary year, The Drifters are back on the road with a line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell herself – President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

“Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More than a number and Kissin’ in the back row.

“After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.”

