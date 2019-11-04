The Rolling Stones Story heads to Hastings

White Rock Theatre is celebrating the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band this month with The Rolling Stones Story.

The tribute gig comes to the popular Hastings venue on Sunday, November 17 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £26 from Whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.

A spokesperson for the show said: “It’s London, 1962, and one of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands of all time is born. The Rolling Stones are rock ’n’ roll, an institution, pure and simple.

“At the forefront of a cultural revolution they transformed rock music. Their guitar riffs are the basis of all rock ’n’ roll. By 1963 the time was right, Mick’s lips, Mick’s hips, Keith and Brian’s pulsating groove and The Rolling Stones were fanning the flames of rebellion.

“They embarked on UK, US and world tours pulling bigger and bigger crowds. The excitement levels rose, fans went wild, following them everywhere and their records sales went through the roof.”

This tribute show features all the hits including ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Honky Tonk Woman’ and many more. The musicians aim to recreate the unique vibe of a real Rolling Stones concert from the individual members’ quirks to their sound, costumes and stage set-up.

The show is fronted by lead vocalist and impressive Mick Jagger impersonator Paul Ashworth.

