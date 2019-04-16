10 great things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday April 19

1. Film. In advance of rock duo Sleaford Mods coming to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this weekend you can appreciate frank and fierce documentary Bunch Of Kunst (18) at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Friday April 19 from 7.30pm. The film follows the two year journey from Nottingham bed-sit to chart success, and acclaim from the likes of Iggy Pop who called Sleaford Mods “the world’s greatest rock’n’roll band,” while fans think of them as the true voice of Britain. Tickets £9.

2. Walk. On Saturday April 20 from 7pm there is a guided walk to the Wreck Of The Amsterdam, meeting at Bulverhythe beach. 2019 marks the 270th anniversary of the Amsterdam being driven ashore during a storm. Tickets £6 adults and £2 for children, booking at the Shipwreck Museum which is organising the event, or call 01424 437452.

Gretchen Peters SUS-190326-092312001

3. Music. There is a James Bond Concert Spectacular at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday April 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets £27.50. The popular Q The Music Show is bringing to Hastings the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond. The show will be compered by Madeline Smith, who played Miss Caruso in Live And Let Die. Featuring all the songs from the 007 movies, you can hear the greats like Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill among others.

4. Music. Sleaford Mods (photo above) bring the Eton Alive tour to the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday April 20. Doors open from 7pm. Tickets £19.50.

5. Performance. This April, St Leonards has been exploring a classic British novel for the third time. Experiential theatre company ExploreTheArch has spread magic across town and inspired residents, restaurant-owners and shop staff to take Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe on board to mark its 300th anniversary. Special site-specific House Of Crusoe performances continue at Archer Lodge in Charles Road, St Leonards, with five different artists including Oliver Cherer and Bev Lee Harling giving their unique responses to the book Robinson Crusoe, space inside the house, solitude, and sculpture by Bernard McGuigan. This weekend is the turn of Yumino Seki with limited space performances Sunday April 21 5pm and 8pm, Monday April 22 at 5pm, and Friday April 25 at 8pm (sold out) and 9.30pm. Tickets £14 can be booked on explorethearch.com, and also purchased at The Bookkeeper in Kings Road, St Leonards, and Printed Matter in Hastings’s Queens Road.

6. Music. Essex based singer-songwriter M.G. Boulter plays The Stag Inn, Hastings Pld Town, on Sunday April 21 from 5pm. The frontman of highly regarded Southend folk-rock band The Lucky Strikes, M.G. Boulter – Matt to his friends – has released three well-received solo albums over the past decade, touring widely, including several shows in continental Europe and the U.S.A. He is also a sought-after session musician, recording and performing in the bands of U.S. Americana artist Simone Felice and rising English folk star Emily Portman, among others. His most recent release is the Blood Moon EP, recorded with Birmingham string quartet The Froe and released through Hudson Records last summer. More recently he was chosen personally by Beautiful South duo Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott as special guest on their UK dates, including a prestigious appearance at the Royal Albert Hall.

House Of Crusoe

7. Film. Easter Parade starring the sublime Judy Garland and divine Fred Astaire is at Electric Palace Cinema on Sunday April 21 from 8pm. Tickets £8.

7. Music. Gretchen Peters (photo above) with her band and The Southern Fried String Quartet are at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday April 22. Tickets from £27.50 - £29.50.

9. Music. The next music event at St John’s church in Upper Church Road, Hollington, is Easter Music And Readings on Sunday April 21 at 6.30pm.

Two days’ later a St George’s Day concert will be performed by 2 Of Harps on Tuesday April 23 at 2pm. This is the first recital given in the Hastings area by acclaimed award winning professional harp duo, sisters and singers Adel and Karina Wilson from Folkestone. Both of these events will be followed by refreshments, with a retiring collection for church funds for the first, while proceeds for the second will be split beween the church funds and The Harmony Therapy Trust.

Singer songwriter M.G Boulter

10. Comedy. This year’s Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival programme is now available and to celebrate, the team behind the annual event has a launch night at the Albion in George Street on Thursday April 25. This will include stand-up with a selection of comedians previewing their material. Russell Arathoon is the MC. Show starts 7.30pm and is free, with programmes to snap up. This year’s festival runs from June 12-16.