A forecast of snow and panto for Fairlight

There’s going to be snow and drama in Fairlight...join in the fun when Fairlight Pantomime Group presents its 2018 offering this weekend.

This talented group will perform Snow Queen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Fairlight Village Hall with evening shows at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

This is what the Director Ben Burford has to say about this production from an original script by Dave Jeans: “She’s as cold as ice. The tale of the Snow Queen is a classic fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen originally published in 1844 and had great influence on the Disney film Frozen. Our pantomime version has many twists and turns in store for you with secrets to be revealed, loves to be lost, and loves to be found. Join us in Granny Featheredge’s cottage as Kai is stolen away by the evil Snow Queen. How will we get him back and who will help? Join us on this icy journey that will warm your hearts and make you laugh and find out how far love can travel.”