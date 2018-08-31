A great Hastings woman with a thirst for adventure

After sell out performances at the Hastings Fringe Festival and much acclaim from the Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, Annie Brassey the play returns for two further dates at The Stables theatre in Hastings on Thursday September 13 and Friday September 14.

Annie Brassey was a remarkable Hastings woman with a thirst for adventure who travelled the world on a Victorian steam clipper. Oft in danger, never afraid; – was Annie Brassey’s motto as she travelled the world. Her journal A Voyage in the Sunbeam made her experiences famous, but who was the very private woman behind the public image? Local actor Heather Alexander combines puppetry, drama, film and music to tell the incredible story, as Annie triumphs over prejudice and personal tragedy. Annie Brassey: mother, explorer, curator, campaigner, pioneer. A woman ahead of her time. Tickets from stablestheatre.ticketsolve.com or the box office on 01424423221.